NCAA: Letran, Benilde highlight Season 99 opener

MANILA – Colegio de San Juan de Letran and De La Salle-College of St. Benilde will headline the opening day of NCAA Season 99.

The Season 98 finalists will be returning to the hardcourt to start the men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, September 24, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, but they will not be locking horns just yet.

Led by veteran spit-fire guard Kurt Reyson, the three-time defending champions Letran Knights, who finished last year’s eliminations at 13-5, will start their bid for a four-peat when they face this season’s hosts Jose Rizal University at 3 p.m. following the opening ceremonies and festivities that start at 2 p.m.

The Heavy Bombers, on the other hand, will be trying to finally make a return to the Final 4 after a disappointing 7-11 record last season.

Meanwhile, the Benilde Blazers are gunning for redemption after falling short against the Muralla-based squad in the finals.

Backstopped by Season 98 Will Gozum and Migs Oczon, Benilde, who posted a 14-4 record last year, will start their tournament facing Lyceum of the Philippines University at the 5:30 p.m. game.

The Gilbert Malabanan-led squad is looking to outlast its Final 4 appearance last season by trying to further improve their 12-6 finish, and they will be banking on Enoch Valdez and the rest of the Pirates to steer them this year.

The NCAA will hold its elimination games on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.