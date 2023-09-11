Golf: Uy aims for LPGT hat trick at South Pacific

Filipina golfer Daniella Uy. Handout.

MANILA -- Daniella Uy launches her drive for a third straight Ladies Philippine Golf Tour victory in the ICTSI South Pacific Classic on Tuesday at the South Pacific Golf Club in Davao City.

Uy will try to fend off 23 other players for the P1-M championship, hoping to add to her victories at Forest Hills last June and at Del Monte last week.

"I’m confident I can win again," said Uy after she bucked rainy conditions to rule at Del Monte with the final round charge anchored on aggressive play.

She drew Harmie Constantino, Mikha Fortuna and Monica Mandario in the 8:10 a.m. flight on No. 1, after the foursome of amateurs Mafy Singson and Velinda Castil, Gretchen Villacencio and Sarah Ababa.

The golfers will have to navigate an unfamiliar course at South Pacific, as this marks the first time that the par-72 layout will host an LPGT event.

Last week's joining second placers, Korean Seoyun Kim, Velinda Castil and Mafy Singson, are also eyeing another shot at the crown along with two-leg winner Harmie Constantino and Pamela Mariano and local aces Yvon Bisera, Ababa and Chihiro Ikeda.

Focus will also be on the comebacking troika of Fortuna, Mandario and Marvi Monsalve while Koreans Minyeon Kim and Juyoung Yang spice up the title chase, with top amateur Laurea Duque also joining the fray in the 54-hole tournament.

Monsalve and Kim tee off at the back at 7:50 a.m. with Bisera and Rev Alcantara, while Ikeda, Mariano, Duque and Lovelynn Guioguio start at 8:20 a.m., also on No. 1.