Golf: Salahog stuns field for early lead in ICTSI South Pacific

Filipino golfer Nilo Salahog. Handout/Pilipinas Golf Tour

MANILA -- Nilo Salahog waxed hot while a slew of big guns struggled in sweltering conditions to claim a one-stroke lead over Justin Quiban in the ICTSI South Pacific Classic, Tuesday in Davao City.

Salahog registered a five-under 67 after Day 1, anchoring his bid on a solid backside start of 32 highlighted by a pitch-in birdie on the par-4 17th of the South Pacific Golf & Leisure Estates.

"I actually missed at least four birdie chances from pin-length high," said Salahog, who tied for 17th on a tight course in last week's Del Monte Championship but flourished on a long but open layout in the South Pacific.

"The fairways here are fairly wide so the big hitters have the edge. And even if you missed your drives, they don't pose big problems," added Salahog in Filipino. "But the greens are really tough and it's too hot."

Meanwhile, Quiban shot a 68 for solo second, while Jhonnel Ababa carded a 69 for joint third with three others. Marvin Dumandan gunned down three birdies in an eight-hole stretch from No. 7, and Keanu Jahns holed out with back-to-back birdies from No. 17 for their versions of three-under cards that tied them with Ababa.

"Sobrang init kaya dito resistensya ang kailangan, saka yung green, mahirap, magulo," said Ababa, who banked on his superb short game but rued a couple of birdie chances inside 7 feet.

Rupert Zaragosa, the runaway winner in Iloilo, mixed four birdies against two bogeys for a 70 while defending champion Tony Lascuña broke a quiet par-game at the front with two birdies against a bogey in the last nine holes to lead the 71 scorers, four strokes off the pace.