Golf: Lascuña looks to derail Mondilla on home turf

Filipino golfer Tony Lascuña. Handout.

MANILA -- Tony Lascuña is determined to buck the odds and keep Clyde Mondilla from securing a third straight Philippine Golf Tour title at the ICTSI South Pacific Classic that starts on Tuesday in Davao City.

Mondilla has momentum on his side following his victories at Forest Hills in Antipolo last June, and at Del Monte Golf Club just last Friday.

"Clyde (Mondilla) is on a roll. His confidence is high and he’s playing great golf. It will be tough to beat him but there’s always a chance," said Lascuña, who is also seeking to overcome a string of subpar performances since his victory at the Caliraya Springs leg last April.

He tied for seventh at Luisita, wound up joint sixth at Valley, shared fifth place at Forest Hills and finished tied ninth at Del Monte.

“I’ve been working on my putting. I know I would yield some yardage off the tee against the Tour’s long hitters but I can measure up with them in hybrid or iron play and wedge shots. But the key here is putting,” added Lascuña.

Lascuña is familiar with the South Pacific Golf Club, having ruled the 2019 edition of the leg there by three strokes over Ira Alido.

He expects the next four days to be a toss-up, with the likes of Asian Tour and Asian Development Tour regulars Justin Quiban, Angelo Que and Lloyd Go, leg winners Reymon Jaraula, Rupert Zaragosa, Jhonnel Ababa and Alido, Dutch Guido van der Valk, and local aces Jay Bayron, Elmer Salvador, Elmer Saban, Ramil Bisera and Mhark Fernando all competing for the top spot.

Fil-German Keanu Jahns, who has had a number of runner-up finishes in the circuit, , is also back in the hunt seeking for the elusive win in the P2 million championship put up by ICTSI along with Cebu-based Japanese Gen Nagai and former PGT Asia leg winner Joenard Rates.



Lascuña hopes to get going early in the 7 a.m. group with Ferdie Aunzo, Anthony Fernando and Bayron, while Mondilla clashes with Zaragosa, Marvin Dumandan and Arnold Villacencio at 7:30 a.m., both on the first hole after the 7:20 a.m. flight of Que, Alido, Dino Villanueva and Paul Echavez.