3rd Kampeon Cup: Will Cebu win a three-peat?

7s Football Philippines president Anton del Rosario, AIA head of branding and communications Bernadette Chincuanco, and 7s Football Philippines managing director Ethan Lee

MANILA -- That is the question that will be answered when the third edition of the AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup is played from September 22-24 at the Dynamic Herb Complex in Cebu.

Cebu, back-to-back champions from 2021-22, is going for a three-peat, showcasing its dominance in seven-a-side football.

The squads from seven other cities from around the Philippines are raring to knock Cebu off its lofty perch and claim the crown for themselves.

Also participating are teams from Bonifacio Global City, last year’s first runner-up; Bacolod, Iloilo, Davao, Palawan, Pampanga, and Zamboanga.

The elimination round kicks off on September 22 and will conclude in the early afternoon of September 23.

The semifinals will also take place on the same day at 7 p.m.

The culminating day, September 24, will feature the youth games in the morning followed by the AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup finals at 2 p.m. The awarding takes place right after.

The AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup, along with the second tournament for AIA 7s Football, will close what is a strong and landmark year for seven-a-side football.

Last summer, there was the first-ever AIA Vitality Women’s Kampeon Cup, the first BPI AIA Asia 7s Football tournament, and the Soccer Tournament US $1 Million Winner-Take-All Tournament with the Filipino-flavored Far East United turning heads with their strong showing.

“This will be the biggest showing yet in terms of participation in the AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup,” said AIA 7s executive director Ethan Lee. “With every tournament we play, the league grows even more. I cannot think of a great way to cap off this 2023 with an eight-team field competing for the title of the fastest growing sport and biggest football tournament in the country.”

“Last season, we had over 700 teams from several cities around the country participating in their own local 7s football tournaments,” clarified 7s Football Philippines founder and former national player Anton del Rosario. “Now we have an even bigger field. This will ultimately help the selection for the team that will represent us in the next BPI AIA Asia 7s and perhaps, even the TST tournament.”

“It’s a great time to be involved in football.”