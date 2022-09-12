PH's Kyla Atienza named Best Libero of ASEAN Grand Prix

Philippines libero Kyla Atienza in action during the 2022 ASEAN Grand Prix. Photo courtesy of AVC.

The Philippines did not go home empty-handed from the 2022 ASEAN Grand Prix, as Kyla Atienza was named the Best Libero of the competition on Sunday night at the Korat Chatchai Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

The Philippine team, anchored by the Creamline Cool Smashers, went 0-3 in the tournament and finished last in the four-team field.

But Atienza, playing in just her second international tournament for the Philippines, was impressive in shoring up their floor defense.

2Nd ASEAN GRAND PRIX Best Libero @KylaAtienza11!!! Proud of you!! Always 💗🇵🇭🤍 pic.twitter.com/Fjx3X3xBlr — Alyssa Valdez (@AlyssaValdez2) September 11, 2022

She is the third Filipino player to earn an award in the competition. Majoy Baron earned Best Blocker honors twice, while Dawn Macandili was the Best Libero in the second leg of the 2019 ASEAN Grand Prix.

The Philippines placed third in both legs in 2019, but couldn't make the podium this time around. Hosts Thailand won gold after a three-game sweep, followed by Vietnam and Indonesia.

Completing the awardees were: Vietnam's Trần Thị Thanh Thúy and Thailand's Ajcharaporn Kongyot (Best Outside Spikers); Vietnam's Nguyễn Thị Trinh and Thailand's Tichakorn Boonlert (Best Middle Blockers); Indonesia's Megawati Hangestri Pertiwi (Best Opposite Spiker); and Thailand's Pornpun Guedpard (Best Setter).

Thailand's Pimpichaya Kokram was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

