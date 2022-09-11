Marcos Jr., PH lawmakers celebrate Eala's US Open win

Alexandra Eala of Philippines celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Lucie Havlickova of Czech Republic during their Junior Girl's Singles Final match on Day Thirteen of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Sarah Stier/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and several Philippine lawmakers joined the nation in celebrating the win of Alexandra “Alex” Eala at the US Open Juniors on Saturday.

“It is with an immense sense of pride and joy that I congratulate Alex Eala on her historic win at the US Open Junior Girls’ Singles Championship,” Marcos said in a tweet.

“Another Filipina has raised our flag, and made our nation proud,” he added.

Sen. Pia Cayetano also lauded Eala for making “HERstory”.

"Salamat at mabuhay ka, Alex Eala, sa pagiging isang maningning na inspirasyon sa mga kabataan at sa ating bayan sa iyong panalo sa US Open,” she said.

Cayetano’s brother, Alan Peter, also congratulated Eala.

“Ipinagmamalaki ka ng ating bansa at ipinagdarasal namin ang iyong patuloy na tagumpay. Inspirasyon ka sa ating mga kabataan dahil sa iyong galing, sipag, at dedikasyon,” he wrote.

Senate President Miguel Zubiri and House Speaker Martin Romualdez also greeted the tennis champion.

“Once more, a young Filipina athlete showed to the world what mankind can achieve with grit, determination and perseverance. Congratulations, Alex Eala , for showing us the way to greatness. The Filipino nation is truly proud of you, and we are forever grateful of your success in the global stage. Mabuhay ang Pilipinas!” Romualdez wrote.

Eala made history as she became the first Filipino to win a grand slam singles championship at the US Open Juniors in New York City on Saturday.

No. 10 seed Eala, the only Filipino with two junior doubles grand slam titles, stunned Czech No. 2 seed Lucie Havlickova, 6-2, 6-4, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

