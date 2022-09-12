EJ Obiena takes gold in Golden Fly Liechtenstein

Ernest John Obiena of the Philippines reacts after winning the men's Pole Vault at the IAAF Diamond League Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 02 September 2022. Stéphanie Lecocq, EPA-EFE.

EJ Obiena is back at the top of the podium after winning gold in the Liechtenstein leg of the 2022 Golden Fly Series on Sunday (early Monday in Manila).

Obiena cleared 5.71-meters to top the field of six pole vaulters, with American Olen Tray Oates placing second with 5.61-meters. Riccardo Klotz of Austria completed the podium with a jump of 5.51-meters.

This is the latest in a string of good results for Obiena, who has won four of his previous six events including the Memorial van Damme, the Brussels leg of the Diamond League.

He had settled for second place in the ISTAF Berlin in Germany last week with a jump of 5.81-meters. In Liechtenstein, Obiena attempted to improve his personal best of 5.94-meters but failed to clear 6.0-meters after three attempts.

Since August 23, Obiena has won the Stabhochsprungmeeting, the #True Athletes Classics, and the City Jump in Germany. He also took bronze in the Athletissima, the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League.

In July, Obiena made history by winning bronze in the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, where he also re-set the national and Asian record by clearing 5.94-meters

