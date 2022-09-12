Amit, Biado, Chua rule World Teams 10-Ball tilt

The triumphant team of Rubilen Amit, Carlo Biado and Johann Chua. Handout photo.

Filipino cue artists once again displayed their might on the global stage, as they emerged triumphant in the 2022 Predator World Teams 10-Ball Championship in Klagenfurt, Austria on Sunday.

The trio of Rubilen Amit, Carlo Biado and Johann Chua became champions after sweeping Great Britain in the final.

The Filipinos had to battle past Great Britain, 3-2, in the winner's qualification but stamped their class over their foes in the rematch to bag the gold medal and lion's share of the 40,000-euro prize.

Great Britain was composed of Kelly Fisher, Jayson Shaw, and Darren Appleton.

Amit made it 1-0 to the Philippines after a 4-3 triumph over Fisher in the women's singles, and Biado defeated Shaw with the same scoreline in the men's singles for a 2-0 lead.

Amit and Chua then conspired for a 4-1 demolition of Fisher and Appleton in the mixed doubles to put the finishing touches on the Philippines' unbeaten run in the tournament.

It was sweet redemption for Biado and Amit, who were part of the silver-medal winning team of 2014, when they lost to China in the final.

"It feels amazing to be champions. We’re, we’re very, very happy, and very and relieved. Finally, no more matches, we can rest and just enjoy it and enjoy Austria and Klagenfurt!" said Amit. "Last time, we placed second, and now, we are finally the champions. I am very happy that I have Johann and Carlo as my teammates because they are awesome, they are very good players."

"Finally we made it. My job was to win in this event and with my team, and I want to thank them because we all played well. We have to celebrate now," said Biado.

On the road to the finals, Team Philippines defeated Poland,3-1, in the quarterfinals, then outlasted Germany, 3-2, in a shootout in the semis. -- Marlon Bernardino