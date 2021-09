Robert Bolick starred in NorthPort's third straight win. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The NorthPort Batang Pier survived a late rally by the NLEX Road Warriors for a 96-94 victory, their third straight of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

Robert Bolick had 26 points and five assists as the Batang Pier improved to 4-3 in the standings, Sunday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The Road Warriors, meanwhile, dropped their third straight game and now have a 4-5 win-loss slate.