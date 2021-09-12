Gymnastics academy in Cebu receives help from PSC

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) recently donated equipment to the Gymnastics Academy of Cebu (GAC), with plans to send more help as soon as quarantine restrictions ease.

"We initially donated 23 rubber landing mats on Monday. We are expected to send more equipment to get them started on their grassroots sports development," said PSC oversight commissioner for Visayas Ramon Fernandez.

The gym, which will soon rise at the Labangon Elementary School, will undergo renovation. It will be retrofitted with showers, locker rooms, and other facilities.

The PSC will send a complete set of gymnastics equipment including balance beams, high, horizontal and parallel bars, pommel horses, flex floor systems, spotting blocks, trampolines, vaults, and spring boards, according to Fernandez.

"Once Metro Manila goes to GQC (general community quarantine), we will be sending these equipment right away, as tasked by (PSC) Chairman (William) Ramirez," said Fernandez.

The GAC is in close coordination with the Department of Education, as it is dedicating the gyms of the Labangon Elementary School and nearby Guadalupe Elementary School for gymnastics.

"With about 12,000 students attending these schools, we hope that this new indoor arena will be a rich source of grassroots sports talent in the region, and develop the next Carlos Yulo who will represent the country," Fernandez said.

Last year, the PSC also aided in the refurbishment of the Burauen Sports Complex in Leyte, and the Mindanao State University (MSU) Track Oval in Marawi City in 2018.

