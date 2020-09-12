NBA: Champion Raptors ousted, as Celtics win Game 7; Heat in East finals next

Jayson Tatum scored 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics made enough free throws in the end game to beat the Toronto Raptors 92-87 on Friday (US time) in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Jaylen Brown added 21 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals for Boston, which ousted the defending champions and set up an East finals duel with Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat.

Boston, which raced to a 19-7 lead, needed to grind out the victory against a Toronto team that fought until the end.

After the Raptors drew close, the Celtics grew their lead to 88-78 with less than 5 minutes in the game.

But 7 points courtesy of Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam made it 89-87 with 80 seconds left.

Both sides then turned in empty possessions, until Tatum split his free throws.

Toronto had an opportunity to tie, but Fred VanVleet's 3-point attempt missed. Kemba Walker made victory certain with 2 free throws.

It was an ugly shooting night for the 2 teams, who had played every other day the past week after they swept their respective first-round series.

VanVleet scored 20 points and had 4 3-pointers, while Lowry, who was phenomenal in Toronto's Game 6 win, settled for 16 points before fouling out with 35 seconds remaining.