Boxing: Mark Magsayo opponent decides to retire; September bout moved

Mark Magsayo’s much-awaited first fight under MP Promotions hit a snag after American opponent Jose Haro pulled out of their September 23 clash.

Haro, 33, apparently heeded the request of his family to stop fighting, all worried each time the former junior Olympian took the ring and put his life on the line.

He thus announced he was retiring from boxing. His last fight was against Genaro Velarde on Feb. 29, which he won via unanimous decision.

With this development, affecting the Premier Boxing Champions card, the search is on for a replacement opponent for Magsayo. The fight originally scheduled for September 23 has now been moved to October 3.

Magsayo has been busy staying in shape and was confident for his debut fight for MP Promotions.

“Kailangan natin irespeto ang desisyon niya, kasi naisip niya lang ang pamilya niya. Madami siyang anak na maliliit pa,” Magsayo said in an exclusive interview.

“Continue lang ako sa training at maghahanap si sir Sean Gibbons (of MP Promotions) ng replacement na kalaban. Focus pa din ako.”

Before the announcement, the 25-year-old from Tagbilaran City was coming off a good workout, in which he sparred for eight rounds. Magsayo is now sharper, faster and more accurate as relayed by his wife, Frances Arbie.

It will be almost a year now since Magsayo’s last fight, which was against Thai Panya Uthok on August 29. Magsayo won by unanimous decision to win the WBC-ABC featherweight title.