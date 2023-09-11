Germany’s Franz Wagner at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Finals against Serbia, September 10, 2023. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Clinching a World Championship is already a great feeling, but celebrating it with your brother can make it the greatest thing ever.

That is the case for siblings Franz and Moe Wagner, as they were both instrumental in Germany’s gold medal match win against Serbia at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Finals on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Franz posted 19 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and an assist, while Moe had eight markers and four boards in their 83-77 triumph.

But more than their performances, it was the consistent bond that they shared not only with themselves but also with their whole squad that helped them sweep the tournament at 8-0.

That is why the younger Wagner said that experiencing this was big for him personally.

“It’s special. This is so surreal, it doesn’t make sense that we are both on this team and we can enjoy it,” Franz said.

And brothers they really are, as Moe mirrored his comments right before returning to their locker room post-game.

“It’s so special! And I’m going to celebrate it with my team right now.”

The former Los Angeles Lakers big man also bared that helping them achieve this was their belief as a unit that they can be giant slayers, especially since they dealt with Team USA in the semis before their clash against Serbia in the Finals.

“It’s hard work, it’s a lot of belief. You gotta do it with belief. It’s crazy, Dennis [Schroder] and I were talking that it’s crazy how much it can do if you believe,” he said.

“It’s really cool to do this with these guys.”

The younger Wagner meanwhile, said that things are only bound to get better for Deutschland.

"We're here. We're here to stay. We can still get better, and we're going to be here for a while."

The brothers will again suit up right next to each other in the coming NBA season as they are also both playing for the up-and-coming Orlando Magic.

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.

RELATED VIDEO