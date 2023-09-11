Tennis: Djokovic honors Kobe Bryant after US Open win

Novak Djokovic of Serbia receives a t-shirt reading 'Mamba Forever' and displaying a picture of him and late basketball player Kobe Bryant after he won against Daniil Medvedev of Russia in their Men's Final match at the US Open Tennis Championships at the Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, September 10, 2023. Sarah Yenesel, EPA-EFE.

NEW YORK -- Novak Djokovic paid tribute to late basketball star Kobe Bryant after he won his record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open on Sunday, wearing a "Mamba Forever" shirt during the trophy presentation.

Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 to clinch his fourth US Open crown and gain revenge for his loss to the Russian two years ago which shattered his dreams of a calendar Grand Slam.

Afterwards Djokovic revealed a t-shirt with an image of him alongside Bryant -- the ferociously competitive basketball great whose nickname was "Black Mamba". On the back was 24, the number worn by the Los Angeles Lakers icon during his NBA career.

Djokovic said Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash three years ago, had helped him through some of the most challenging times of his career -- notably a career-threatening elbow injury in 2017.

"I thought about doing this t-shirt a few days ago," said Djokovic.

"I didn't share it with anybody. Kobe was a close friend of mine, we chatted a lot, about the winner's mentality.

"When I was struggling with injury and trying to work my way back to the top he was one of the people I relied on the most he was always there for support in the most friendly way.

"His passing hurt me deeply and 24 is the jersey he wore at Lakers so I thought it would be nice to acknowledge him."

© Agence France-Presse