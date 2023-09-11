Austin Reaves against Canada’s defenders at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. September 10, 2023. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN news

MANILA — Austin Reaves offered no excuses for Team USA’s disappointing finish at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

“Defense was the issue,” said the 6-foot-5 guard out of Newark, Arkansas, commenting on their bronze medal match defeat at the hands of Canada yesterday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Already out of gold medal contention after losing to eventual World Cup champions Germany, the Steve Kerr-led squad was also unable to salvage a podium finish.

They succumbed to Canada in overtime, 127-118, to miss out on a medal for the second straight World Cup.

For Reaves, their lack of enough effort especially on the defensive end ultimately led to Team USA’s demise. “We couldn't get stops and they scored a lot,” the LA Lakers’ guard said.

“This is basically a failure.”

“Not a failure like we’ve not grown together. It’s a bunch of unbelievable guys, coaching staff, you know. Just everybody involved in all of this is amazing. I wouldn’t give up any of them for anything,” he added.

“But as far as a competitor that wants to win, it’s win or nothing.”

Reaves also gave credit to Dillon Brooks’ amazing 39-point, five-assist game, that was built on high efficiency, 12/18 from the field and 7/8 from beyond the three-point area.

“Props to the other guys, and Dillon especially,” he said.

“I’ll show flowers when flowers need to be shown, and he played a hell of a game.”

Brooks’ stellar performance not only led the Canadians in scoring, but also allowed them to make history by getting their first-ever World Cup medal.

Both Canada and the United States qualified to the Paris Olympics as the top two teams from the Americas.

