PVL: Kamille Cal turns pro, joins NXLed Chameleons

Former NU setter Kamille Cal. UAAP Media/File.

MANILA -- Former National University (NU) setter Kamille Cal has decided to forego her remaining years of UAAP eligibility and join the professional ranks instead.

Cal will suit up for the NXLed Chameleons in the Premier Volleyball League, the team announced on Monday.

The Nxled Evolution continues with our first #BlendingIn KAMILLE-ON! 🦎



From college and the national team to the pro scene, Kamille Cal now takes her talents to Nxled and is ready to light up the PVL stage! ❤️‍🔥#NxledUnleashed 💚🦎🩶



📸: Fitz Cardenas for raw UP photo pic.twitter.com/LLDxlwkVYl — Nxled Chameleons (@nxledchameleons) September 11, 2023

Kal was part of the dominant NU squad that swept the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament, but opted to leave the program and committed to the University of the Philippines instead.

She was supposed to be eligible to play in Season 86 for the Fighting Maroons, but Cal decided to take her act to the PVL instead amid "internal concerns" with the UP program.

"I was weighing my options on whether it was still healthy for me and my career to stay in UP or move forward to PVL," said Cal, who received offers from three different professional teams before deciding to go with NXLed.

"It's really exciting being part of NXLed. It's a team with younger players like myself and there is less pressure so we can just focus on growth and progress. So it's really a fresh start for everyone," she said.

NXLed joined the PVL in early August as the "sister team" of the Akari Chargers. They previously announced that Jho Maraguinot, Rachel Jorvina, Chiara Permentilla, Lycha Ebon, Camille Victoria, Dani Ravena and Krich Macaslang were the first members of their squad.

"Other teams may have veterans but I know the hardest part always comes during the start. Eventually, just like any newly-built team, we'll have more veterans and more experience. But for now, all we're taking are learnings as we gear up for our first conference together," said Cal of her new team.

The league will return in mid-October for a second all-Filipino conference, after the FIVB blocked their request for the international transfer certificates (ITCs) for the possible reinforcements of the club teams.



