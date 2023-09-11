The triumphant Philippine Ultimate National Team. Handout.



MANILA — The Philippine Ultimate National Team was victorious on the final day of the World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF) 2023 Asia Oceanic Ultimate & Guts Championships (AOUGC).

Pilipinas Ultimate clinched the gold medal in the Open category after defeating the Australia Open Team, 15-12, in the finals of the tournament on Sunday at the Ayala Alabang Country Club in Muntinlupa City.

Both undefeated, the Philippines held a slim 11-10 lead at the half as Australia was threatening to close in on the locals in the tightly contested game.

But Pilipinas Ultimate turned it up a notch in the second half, coming up with clutch plays that eventually sealed the deal for the Filipinos and completed their journey after a 10-year absence from the tournament.

En route to the Finals, the Philippines moved past Malaysia in the quarterfinals, 15-7, just before taking care of business in the semifinals against Koels, 15-18.

Australia meanwhile, defeated China, 15-5, in the quarters, and escaped Japan in the semis, 13-11.