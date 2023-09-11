MPL Season 12: Panda determined to return Aqua to peak form

Arvie "Aqua" Calderon during RSG Philippines' match against AP Bren. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - RSG Philippines' silent killer Arvie "Aqua" Calderon returned with a vengeance as he cemented his impact from the opening of MPL Philippines Season 12.

After a one-season hiatus, Aqua had to adjust to the current meta, which saw some adjustments to some of his signature heroes such as Yve, and of course, the emblem system which Mobile Legends: Bang Bang developers Moonton introduced in the off-season.

And while he made his presence felt on their opening game, head coach Brian "Panda" Lim believes the former Cignal Ultra player has a lot of work to do.

"Aqua was stronger sa Season 9 kaysa ngayon. Pero again he just came back and the meta has changed so much. That is why when Aqua came back he had to adjust," Panda said.

Aqua had a league-high 9.46 kill-death-assist (KDA) ratio in MPL Season 9, when RSG secured its maiden MPL title, and while he posted a consistent performance in MPL Season 10, Panda is determined to get him back to top form.

"So that is why again I will make him the best POS4 [Position 4 (Mage)] in the Philippines like last time so abangan natin what I can do with him," he added.

Aqua was an integral part of the RSG Philippines squad which won the MSC title in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia last year.

Ending the week, Aqua posted a 5.33 KDA ratio, which is quite far from other players who have played three games this week, such as current league-leader Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse who has a 9.83 KDA.