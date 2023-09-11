Blacklist International players lift Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse after the roamer nabbed the Series MVP recognition in their win against Omega Esports during their MPL Season 12 match last Sunday. Courtesy: MPL Philippines.

MANILA - Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse's performance in the first week of MPL Season 12 came as a surprise to many.

From pulling off a Novaria pick to outpacing fellow veteran Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog to close things out, The Hitman ended MPL Season 12's opening day on a high note, nabbing the series MVP plum against Blacklist's perennial rivals Omega.

"Sobrang saya kasi sinabi na naipakita na naipraktis namin. Dahil bago lang din ako sa roam and ang mga katapat ko ay veteran so sarap po sa feeling na nakakasabay na ako sa kanila. Gusto ko sana na magtuloy-tuloy," Renejay said.

Renejay had double MVP honors in the match against Omega, and is leading the kill-death-assist ratio boards at 9.03.

And while Blacklist lost their opening match against Echo, Renejay produced decent numbers, posting 1/1/3 KDA and 1/2/8 KDA (11 assists) cards respectively.

His consistent performance as Blacklist's starter -- replacing star player Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna -- this week was a far cry from his first appearance for Blacklist earlier this year when the squad failed to crack a win at the national esports team qualifiers for the Southeast Asian Games.

On a Facebook post, Tier One Entertainment co-owner Tryke Gutierrez said he was glad Renejay, who came off three seasons spent mostly as a bench player, was "able to unleash his potential."

"It's still a long season ahead of us pero sa past 2 games mo talaga makikita yung importance ng mindset," Gutierrez said.