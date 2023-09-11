Football: Asian Games preps going well for Filipinas

MANILA -- The Philippine women's national football team is making good progress under the guidance of their new coaching staff, according to veteran defender Sofia Harrison.

Harrison was among the 28 Filipinas called up by new head coach Mark Torcaso for a training camp in Manila earlier this month.

"We had a training camp last week, and it went really well," Harrison said in an interview with Dyan Castillejo of ABS-CBN News at the sidelines of the gold medal game of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

"I'm really excited, I can't wait for the Asian Games," she added.

The Filipinas are coming off their first-ever appearance in the FIFA Women's World Cup in July, where they managed a victory against co-host New Zealand. They return to action in the Asiad later this month, with Torcaso now calling the shots.

Also in Torcaso's coaching staff are Sinisha Cohadzic and former New Zealand international Andrew Durante

Filipinas defender Sofia Harrison discusses their recent training camp. Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News

"Preparations are going well. I met the new coaches, and we seem to like them so far. I'm really excited to see where they take us," said Harrison.

Meanwhile, Filipinas co-captain Hali Long was also thrilled that they were joined by the U-17 call-ups in their camp.

"They can keep up with us as well, they push us," said Long.

The Filipinas wrapped up the camp by playing a friendly against PFF Women's League side Manila Digger, scoring a 5-1 win.

