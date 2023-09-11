Watch more News on iWantTFC

A new season of the NFL has begun and Filipino-American safety Camryn Bynum is ready to make an impact for the Minnesota Vikings.

"I’m glad it's here," said Bynum. "We're finally able to have a game plan against somebody and not go against our own team. I can’t wait and I know it's going to be fun to start the season."

This will be Bynum's third season. A 2021 fourth round draft pick out of California, he became the full-time starter halfway through his rookie year, and has continued to improve since.

Bynum also looks forward to making the leap into becoming one of the top players in his position.

"The work I put in this offseason has really helped me," he added. "I feel like this has been a really productive offseason obviously off the field but on the field to."

As he looked forward to making big plays on the field, Bynum, who lives in the Philippines during the offseason, was making plays in a pair of communities.

He hosted a back-to-school event in person in his hometown of Corona in California, while the Bynum Faith Foundation treated kids in General Trias in the Philippines.

"We were able to take it to my nephew's school and just do a little small outreach for their classroom," Bynum shared. "It was small but we were able to bless a lot of people in the Philippines."

He added: "It’s a public school so people might be going through tough times, out there so being able to do that even if I’m not there, that was super big for us and the foundation."

Bynum believes his humanitarian work can also help popularize American football in the Philippines, where he has also held youth camps.

"I for sure think it’s a big help to expand the game out there and that’s been my main goal of bringing football to the Philippines," he said. "We know it’s been basketball out there which I love, but I think Filipinos would also be good at football."