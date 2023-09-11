Germany's Dennis Schroder in action against Serbia during the gold medal game of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 on September 10, 2023 at the Mall of Asia Arena. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Dennis Schroder has helped elevate German basketball to greater heights.

The 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup MVP spearheaded Deutschland's perfect run in the tournament, putting up team-leading numbers of 19.1 points and 6.1 assists alongside 2.0 rebounds as they won all of their eight games until clinching Germany’s first-ever world title, Sunday night at the MOA Arena.

But for Schroder, it was another German player and fellow NBA star that guided him into the player that he is today, and it is no other than Dallas Mavericks legend — Dirk Nowitzki

“He wasn’t my idol really, because he is not [the same with] my position. But when I got older and I got to the league, he was amazing,” Schroder said about the one-time NBA champion after the gold medal game.

“He said ‘Take my number down, whatever you need, just text me, call me,’ and since then, we have a good relationship.”

“[I have] nothing but love for him.”

“[He is] the best four-man ever, changed the game of basketball, and when he won a championship, he was the MVP as well,” said Schroder.

Deutschland head coach Gordie Herbert, who was sitting beside Schroder, then quickly chimed in and emphasized the 6-foot-1’s accomplishments that put him up there with Nowitzki as one of Germany’s greatest to ever play.

“Give him credit. He’s won the world championship with this team. He’s become the leader of this team. It’s time that you know we give him 100% respect in Germany,” said Herbert.

“He’s done something that nobody else has done in Germany,” pertaining to leading the squad to their historic World Cup title.

“I think people will realize now what he’s done and what he’s meant to German basketball, and how he’s become a leader of this team,” he added.

“You know, Dirk was before, Dennis is now. With complete respect to Dirk, Dennis has taken over. MVP, world championship, [and a] gold medal. He deserves 100% respect for what he’s done and where he’s taken this team,” ended Herbert.

