'Back in Grade 1': Recharged Adiwang ready for comeback

Lito "Thunder Kid" Adiwang in action. Handout/ONE Championship.

MANILA -- Eighteen months after suffering a freak knee injury, Lito "Thunder Kid" Adiwang is confident that the time is right for him to make his comeback.

Adiwang suffered the injury at ONE X in March 2022, when he was fighting fellow Filipino Jeremy "The Jaguar" Miado. He would lose via TKO and be out of action for over a year.

"I was supposed to face Mansur Malachiev last January but during training I felt pain in my knee again, so after that I needed to strengthen it again," Adiwang revealed.

Adiwang made the decision not to rush his recovery and instead wait until his knee is fully healed. He also opted for a change of scenery, leaving Team Lakay to sign with Hiit Studio in Bali, where he believes the new environment has revitalized his career.

"Honestly, one big difference here is, everyone wants to take me on, everyone is at their best against me, and that's a very big thing for me because I'm being pushed. Everyone also wants to share their knowledge in martial arts," said Adiwang.

"Another thing is my wrestling, I've seen moves and techniques that are new to me, so certainly I'm gaining new things," he added.

The Igorot warrior feels that in his new stable, he has gone back to basics.

"I'm back in grade one. I'm being treated like a beginner here, and I'm okay with that because I know that I can't forget my foundations," said Adiwang.

He is confident that his patience -- and the changes he made in his career -- will pay off when he returns to action on September 22 at ONE Friday Night Fights 34 against Adrian "Papua Badboy" Matheis. The bout will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

"I'm happy and excited, finally I'm back in the game," said Adiwang.

