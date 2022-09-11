Volleyball: PH falls in straight sets to Indonesia

The Philippines went 0-3 in the 2022 ASEAN Grand Prix. Photo courtesy of the AVC.

The Philippines struggled with its finishing kick in a three-set loss to Indonesia in the 2022 ASEAN Grand Prix, Sunday at the Korat Chatchai Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

The national team, bannered by the Creamline Cool Smashers, were competitive all the way but couldn't close out any of the sets in a 24-26, 22-25, 23-25 defeat.

The loss meant that the Filipinas finished with a 0-3 record in the first leg of the Grand Prix, thus finishing in last place. They also suffered straight-sets defeats to Thailand and Vietnam earlier in the competition.

The Philippines had a chance to take the opening set after Jema Galanza scored from the service line for a 24-23 lead, but Tots Carlos was blocked in the next rally as Indonesia forced an extension. A hit by Megawati Pertiwi and a block on Michele Gumabao completed Indonesia's comeback.

In the second set, the Filipinas once again went toe-to-toe, and a Jeanette Panaga blocked knotted the count at 22. But Shintia Mauludina scored off the Philippine blockers and Galanza committed an attack error to put Indonesia at set point, 24-22. They still had a chance to extend the match, but Indonesia coach Risco Matulesy called a challenge mid-rally and Panaga was found to have committed a net touch violation.

With their backs against the wall, the Filipinas raced to a 9-6 lead in Set 3 only for Pertiwi to power Indonesia back in front. An attacking error by Mediol Stiovany Yoku gave the Philippines a 23-22 lead, but she made up for it with a kill in the next rally to tie the count.

The Philippines couldn't answer in the next rally, and off a free ball by Celine Domingo, Wilda Sugandi buried a kill off a running attack to put Indonesia at match point, 24-23. Nandita Ayu Salsabila wrapped up the match with a hit of her own.

The Philippines had finished in third place in both legs of the 2019 edition of the ASEAN Grand Prix, which was part of their build-up for the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

This time around, the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) sent the Cool Smashers to represent the country just a week after their stint in the AVC Cup for Women, which also came shortly after their campaign in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference.