TNT, Meralco contest PBA 3x3 Leg 1 crown

TNT's Almond Vosotros in action in the semifinals against J&T Express. PBA Images.

MANILA - The TNT Tropang GIGA and Meralco Bolts 3x3 arranged a finals showdown in Leg 1 of the first conference of the PBA 3x3 Season 2, Sunday at Robinsons Place Antipolo.

TNT and Meralco survived tough semifinal games against their respective opponents to advance to the championship game, where a prize of P100,000 is at stake.

The Tropang GIGA fell behind early against the debuting J&T Express, but displayed great poise to snatch the lead. Almond Vosotros and Samboy de Leon nailed three consecutive deuces to turn a 10-14 deficit into a 16-14 lead.

It turned out to be an 8-1 finishing kick for TNT, with J&T falling apart down the stretch. A layup by De Leon secured an 18-15 triumph for the Tropang GIGA.

Meanwhile, ten minutes weren't enough to settle the semis affair between Meralco and Platinum Karaoke. Leo de Vera knotted the count at 16 with 40 seconds left, and Alfred Batino rejected Platinum's Nico Salva on what could have been the go-ahead layup.

In overtime, Tonino Gonzaga appeared to have given Meralco the win when he drilled a long jumper, but a review by the referees showed that he stepped on the line.

It wouldn't take long for Gonzaga to finish the job, however, converting a layup for an 18-16 win and a spot in the finals.

J&T and Platinum will face off for third place honors.

Earlier in the day, Cavitex routed TerraFirma, 21-6, to finish ninth, and San Miguel slipped past Ginebra, 19-17, for 11th place.