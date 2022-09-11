TNT continues dominance, rules Leg 1 of PBA 3x3

The TNT Tropang GIGA are champions of Leg 1. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Picking up from where they left off last season, the TNT Tropang GIGA won the first leg of the PBA 3x3 Season 2 First Conference after a nail-biting triumph against Meralco in the final, Sunday at the Robinsons Place Antipolo.

The champions of the Grand Finals of last season's Third Conference, TNT completed an undefeated campaign in Leg 1 by beating the Bolts, 21-19, in overtime in the championship match.

Almond Vosotros, the scoring champion of Season 1, had nine points in the final while Ping Exciminiano added eight, including the game-winner in overtime. Lervin Flores and Samboy de Leon each had two points.

It was a painful finish for the Bolts, who rallied from a 15-19 deficit late to force overtime. Leo De Vera nailed a two-pointer to keep them alive, and Tonino Gonzaga beat the buzzer for another deuce that knotted the count at 19.

But the Bolts couldn't get their offense on track in OT, with Kenneth Mocon's two-pointer hitting air at the buzzer. That opened the door for De Leon, who waltzed in for a layup and a 20-19 lead.

With Meralco closing in on Vosotros and preventing him from taking a shot, the veteran found a rolling Exciminiano who converted the layup that sealed the crown, and the P100,000 cash prize for the Tropang GIGA.

"Maraming nagbago na teams, so nag-aadjust pa kami. Talagang pinaghandaan lang namin," said Flores, who also had six rebounds in the final.

The Tropang GIGA have been playing together since the first season and Vosotros feels this is their advantage against the other squads, many of whom were overhauled.

"Siguro yun ang advantage namin talaga nitong Leg 1. Matagal na kaming magkakasama, since last conference pa. Siguro yung advantage namin talaga, yung chemistry namin," said Vosotros.

Batino and Gonzaga had six points each in the final.

Meanwhile, Platinum Karaoke outlasted newcomer J&T Express, 12-10, for third place.