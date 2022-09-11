Spikers' Turf: Ateneo earns breakthrough win vs. Army

Ateneo-Fudgee Bar grabbed its first win in the 2022 Spikers' Turf Open Conference at the expense of Army-Katinko. PVL Media.



MANILA - Ateneo-Fudgee Bar finally barged into the win column of the 2022 Spikers' Turf Open Conference after a 32-30, 25-15, 18-25, 25-15 triumph against Army-Katinko on Saturday at the Paco Arena.

In a battle of struggling teams, it was Ateneo that got the breakthrough victory to improve to 1-3 and stay in the hunt for a spot in the semifinals.

The Blue Eagles showed their poise in the extended first set, and rode the momentum of that win to dominate the second frame. Army recovered in the third set but couldn't sustain their form in the fourth, and Ateneo sent them to a fourth loss.

At 0-4, the Troopers are now out of contention for a semis spot.

Ken Batas starred for the Blue Eagles with 17 points on 14 kills and two blocks, along with three digs. Amit Pacinio Jr. backed him up with 16 points while Matt Salarzon and Jetlee Gopio fired 15 and 11 points, respectively, for the Eagles.

Ateneo had a 52-44 advantage in attacks and pounced on Army's poor reception to score seven points from the service line.

Madzlan Gampong topscored for the Troopers with 14 points but JD Diwa's seven points in a two-set appearance proved to be next best score for the team.

