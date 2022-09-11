Nico Almendras of National University-Sta. Elena in action against Santa Rosa in the 2022 Spikers' Turf Open Conference. PVL Media

MANILA - National University-Sta. Elena gained a share of the lead in the 2022 Spikers' Turf Open Conference after a quick victory over Santa Rosa on Saturday at the Paco Arena.

The Nationals needed just an hour and 16 minutes to sweep the City lions, 25-16, 25-16, 25-22, and improve their record to 3-0 in the tournament.

They are currently tied with idle Cignal HD in the standings.

NU-Sta. Elena seized control early in the opening set, racing to a 14-7 lead and giving the youthful Santa Rosa squad no chance to make a comeback. But they fell behind, 6-7, in the early goings of the second set before regrouping.

"Before we started, I told them that we should play within the system no matter who we are facing," said NU-Sta. Elena coach Dante Alinsunurin.

Nico Almendras led the way for the Nationals with 12 points, and MJ Fortuna added 10 markers built on eight kills.

Alinsunurin rested his starters in the third frame, saying: "I used my second six since I will be needing them in future games."

Almendras also had seven excellent receptions, while Michaelo Buddin finished with eight points and playmaker Joshua Retamar produced 10 excellent sets. Retamar also accounted for four of their 12 kill blocks in the match.

Congolese student-athlete Obed Mukaba had five points in two sets.

Andrew Barilea and Jade Disquitado scored eight points apiece for the City Lions, whose third loss in four games dropped the team to fifth place in the tournament. Top hitter Gabby Hernandez hurt his left foot in the first set and didn’t see action the rest of the way, hampering Santa Rosa's offense.