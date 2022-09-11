NCAA: Perpetual shakes off slow start, crushes JRU

MANILA - The Perpetual Help Altas shook off a lethargic start and found their rhythm in the second quarter en route to a comfortable 84-60 demolition of Jose Rizal University, Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Rey Barcuma came off the bench to score 22 points, missing just once in 11 attempts to help the Altas start their NCAA Season 98 campaign on a strong note.

Jelo Razon and Mark Omega each had 13 points. The Altas fell behind, 21-12, against the unfancied Heavy Bombers after the opening quarter, as head coach Myk Saguiguit admitted that pressure got to his team early.

"Actually kasi, before going to this game, sabi ko sa kanila, itong first game namin against JRU, this is the definition of our Season 98. Baka nag-sink in 'yung pressure sa kanila," he said.

A 25-15 second frame allowed the Altas to turn things around, as they took a 37-36 lead into the break. It was in the third quarter that Perpetual Help put their stamp into the game, out-scoring the Heavy Bombers 28-15.

The lead would balloon to 26 points with a minute and ten seconds to play when Marcus Nitura scored for an 84-58 count.

"Sabi ko pagpasok namin ng dugout, tapos na round-robin natin, trabaho na tayo. We're in business already," Saguiguit said. "So, ayun, ang ganda ng mga nabunot natin. Nag-result sa magandang plays. Gumanda pati depensa, nagkaroon ng magandang energy."

Perpetual Help had a 49-35 advantage in bench points, and scored 23 points off JRU's 23 turnovers. They limited the Heavy Bombers to just 34.7% shooting, including a paltry 3-of-22 from long distance.

Jonathan Medina led JRU with 15 points.

The Scores:

PERPETUAL 84 -- Barcuma 22, Razon 13, Omega 13, Aurin 7, Roque 5, Ferreras 5, Abis 4, Nitura 4, Egan 2, Boral 2, Martel 2, Nunez 2, Flores 2, Orgo 1, Cuevas 0.

JRU 60 -- Medina 15, Guiab 9, Arenal 6, Sy 5, Delos Santos 4, Miranda 4, De Jesus 4, Dela Rosa 3, Dionisio 3, Villarin 3, Amores 2, Celis 2, Joson 0, Abaoag 0, Gonzales 0, Tan 0, Famaranco 0.

Quarters: 12-21, 37-36, 65-51, 84-60.