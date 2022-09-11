MANILA, Philippines -- College of St. Benilde used a big fourth quarter to pull away for an 86-69 triumph against Lyceum of the Philippines University, Sunday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Rob Nayve made four of his six triples for 18 points, as the Blazers opened their NCAA Season 98 campaign on a winning note. Miguel Oczon added 13 markers, while Will Gozum had a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Blazers only led by three points, 58-55, after the third period but ramped up their intensity in the fourth quarter. They out-scored the Pirates, 28-14, in the pivotal frame to turn what had been a close contest into a rout.

The blowout nature of the game allowed CSB head coach Charles Tiu to field in his third stringers, including Joshua Cajucom who capped their win with a late three-point play.

JM Bravo had 12 points to lead the Pirates, while veteran point guard Enzo Navarro had 11 points on 3-of-12 shooting, seven assists, and five boards. Lyceum shot just 33.8% from the field and allowed St. Benilde to convert nearly 44% of their attempts.

The Scores:

CSB 86 -- Nayve 18, Oczon 13, Gozum 12, Cullar 12, Sangco 8, Pasturan 8, Corteza 8, Marcos 4, Cajucom 3, Carlos 0, Davis 0, Lepalam 0, Dimayuga 0, Flores 0, Lim 0.

LPU 69 -- Bravo 12, Navarro 11, Umali 10, Barba 9, Montano 9, Guadana 8, Valdez 7, Larupay 2, Penafiel 1, Cunanan 0.

Quarters: 18-25, 45-40, 58-55, 86-69.