Kyle "Phewww" Arcangel. MPL Philippines

MANILA - Kyle "Phewww" Arcangel led the way for Bren Esports as they surged to their fourth straight win in MPL Season 10, after a 2-1 victory over TNC Pro Team at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City.

Copying Ben "Benthings" Maglaque's (Lolita) Noumenon Blast through his ultimate in the 17th minute of a tight Game 3 matchup, Phewww (Valentina) flickered himself towards a lord clash and popped off the copied ultimate, stunning an entire TNC squad trying to win off the lord dance.

From there, Bren went for the wipeout and the base takedown.

This is the best winning streak for the first Pinoy ML:BB world championship team since Season 8. Now, the team enjoys a four-point gap against 7th placers Nexplay EVOS, on track for a playoff berth.

"Sobrang saya namin. Tapos hindi yung sobrang behind kami sa regular season na lagi kaming naghahabol. Sobrang saya na makapunta sa ganitong puwesto," Phewww told reporters after the match.

The 2019 SEA Games gold medalist earned two kills on top of 10 assists for the MVP award in the payoff period.

In Game 1, TNC Pro Team broke the deadlock as Mark "Kramm" Genzon Rustana zoned out Phewww, giving TNC the space to take the lord and proceed to the death march.

Kramm got the MVP accolade in Game 1 with three kills and one assist.

Bren put up a dominant game in Game 2 to tie the series, keeping TNC without a turret destroyed.

Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo's Grock became the MVP behind a 1/1/5 kill-death-assist record in Game 2.

In other MPL action, Onic Philippines fell to its third straight loss after succumbing to Echo Philippines.

Straight off topping the season standings in its third week, the rookie-laden squad fell to its fourth loss in five games, as Echo get back-to-back wins.

Bren will try to extend its streak to five as it takes on Echo Philippines on Friday, Sept. 16. On the same day, TNC will face RSG Philippines.

Onic Philippines will try and bounce back against Nexplay EVOS on Saturday, Sept. 17.