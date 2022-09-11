Gilas Women take bronze in FIBA Asia U-18

Sumayah Sugapong led the way in the Gilas Pilipinas Women's victory over Samoa. FIBA.basketball

A day after a heartbreaking loss, the Gilas Pilipinas Women made sure to end their campaign in Division B of the FIBA Under-18 Women's Asian Championship on a triumphant note.

Gilas U-18 overhauled a double-digit deficit and dominated the second half to rout Samoa, 84-68, and secure the bronze medal on Sunday afternoon at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bangalore, India.

Sumayah Sugapong starred for the Filipinas with 27 points and six rebounds, while Louna Ozar added 15 points and Kristan Yumul fired 14.

The Philippines trailed by as much as 14 points against Samoa, but a huge third quarter put them in control. The Filipinas out-scored their foes, 28-8, in the pivotal period to turn things around.

Ramping up the pressure defensively, the Filipinas forced Samoa into turnover after turnover in the third period, leading to easy buckets. A layup by Sugapong midway through the third put them ahead for good, 45-44, and Camille Nolasco converted a field goal of her own to cap a 22-4 run and give Gilas a 53-49 lead.

The Filipinas then waxed hot from long range in the fourth quarter, with three-pointers by Yumul and Liane Ashley Loon keeping Samoa at bay. Their lead reached 15 points when Kate Bobadilla converted a layup with a minute and a half to play for an 82-67 count.

The Filipinas registered a whopping 29 steals in the game, with Sugapong claiming nine and Nolasco adding six of her own. Samoa had 39 turnovers in the game that the Gilas Women translated to 48 points.

The Philippines had 10 three-pointers; Yumul went 4-of-11 from long distance.

Malia Jae Ruud powered Samoa with 30 points and 13 rebounds, while Kira-May Filemu also had a double-double of 13 points and 13 boards.

The result was a source of consolation for the young Filipinas, who fell to Malaysia, 66-65, in the semifinals on Saturday night. Samoa also lost in heartbreaking fashion to Mongolia, 65-64, in their own semifinal game.

Only the winner of the tournament will earn promotion to Division A.

The Scores:

PHILIPPINES 84 -- Sugapong 27, Ozar 15, Yumul 14, Loon 11, Bobadilla 10, Nolasco 7, Heyn 0, Calvert 0, Udal 0, Villarin 0.

SAMOA 68 -- Ruud 30, Filemu 13, Leiataatimu 10, Tauiliili 6, A. Manumaleuga 5, Finau-Stephano 2, Brown 2, Foa'i-Auimatagi 0.

Quarters: 13-17, 31-41, 59-49, 84-68.