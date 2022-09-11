Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone. PBA Images.



MANILA - After falling short of their target in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup, Barangay Ginebra is heading into the second conference with high expectations.

The Gin Kings are in the thick of their preparations for the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup, set to start on September 21. Per coach Tim Cone, their resident import Justin Brownlee has already reported to the team, and Scottie Thompson and Japeth Aguilar joined the squad last week after their duties with the national team.

"All guns blazing at this point. We're ready to go," said Cone in a recent interview.

Ginebra only made it as far as the quarterfinals in the All-Filipino Conference, where they lost to rivals Meralco in a three-game series. But Cone is optimistic about their chances in the Commissioner's Cup, thanks in large part to the presence of Brownlee.

The American is back for another tour of duty with the Gin Kings, where he will be seeking a sixth PBA championship. Brownlee had steered Ginebra to the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup title earlier this year.

"We just feel like anytime you can put a Justin Brownlee with us, we're a team to reckon with," said Cone during a recent interview on "Power and Play."

He also told reporters last week that Brownlee is "in really good shape." "He came in in good shape, much better shape this time than he was last time. He was more prepared to come in," Cone said.

Stanley Pringle, who struggled with his fitness in the Philippine Cup, is also in better form. "[He] looks better, much better than he did last conference. He looks a lot more healthy, moving better," said Cone.

They expect rookie Jeremiah Gray to finally make his debut in October, adding another two-way player to the team.

"Stanley, Justin, and maybe you bring in Jeremiah Gray at some point, and of course Christian [Standhardinger], Japeth [Aguilar], LA [Tenorio], and of course our main mover, Scottie [Thompson]. You get that group together and I think we can be a team to reckon with," said Cone.

The Commissioner's Cup is being held for the first time since 2019, when San Miguel won the tournament. The 2020 and 2021 editions of the conference were not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ginebra won the conference in 2018, beating the Beermen in six games in the Finals with Brownlee as their import.