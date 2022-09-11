Cebu Chooks ousted Zavkhan MMC in the 2022 FIBA 3x3 Penang Challenger. Handout photo.

MANILA - Cebu Chooks advanced to the knockout phase of the 2022 FIBA 3x3 Penang Challenger after ousting rival Zavkhan MMC Energy, 18-15, Saturday at Queensbay Mall in Malaysia.

With the win, Cebu dealt Zavkhan its second loss in Pool A as the Mongolian squad also lost to Liman earlier in the day, 21-11 (8:11).

"It's a good start for our Cebu team and for Coach Chico (Lanete). They showed great heart in overcoming a slow start against their archrivals," said Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas.

Zavkhan raced to a 5-0 start to start the game before Cebu was able to knot things up at 8-all. Mac Tallo took charge from there, burying five two-pointers to keep Zavkhan at bay.

Tallo wound up with 12 points while Brandon Ramirez and Zach Huang added four and two points, respectively.

Avirmed Lhagvaa paced Zavkhan with six points.

"Kahit nakapasok na kami sa next round, gagawin namin ang lahat against Liman," said head coach Lanete. "Malalaman namin kung nasan na kami sa larong 'yun."

The FIBA 3x3 Penang Challenger is a qualifier for the 2022 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Paris Masters. It also has a US$40,000 prize pool with the top six teams going "in the money" (ITM).

The Scores:

Cebu 18 - Tallo 12, Ramirez 4, Huang 2, Tolentino 0.

Zavkhan 15 - Lhagvaa 6, Bayarsaikhan 4, Tsermaa 3, Khureltogoo 2.

