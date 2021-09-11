The Philippines’ Alex Eala and Hanne Vandewinkel of Belgium exited the US Open girls doubles tournament after they lost 5-7, 6-2 (10/7) to Americans Elvina Kalieva and Reese Brantmeier in the semifinals on Friday.

Eala and Vandewinkel overcame a 5-3 deficit to take the first set at Court 12. But Kalieva and Brantmeier were more composed in the second set, never looking back after securing a 3-1 lead.

In the tiebreaker, the Americans capitalized on consecutive errors by their opponents to seize a 6-2 lead, which they held on to en route to victory.

After drawing an opening-round bye, Eala and Vandewinkel beat Michaela Laki of Greece and Slovakia's Radka Zelnickova 6-3, 3-6 (10/6), then downed Americans Madison Sieg and Elizabeth Coleman 6-1, 6-7 (10/7) to book a final-4 berth.

Eala’s run in singles play was cut short when she lost to Sebastianna

Scilipoti of Switzerland 7-5, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

