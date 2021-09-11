MPL - Philippines

MANILA—Mobile Legends Professional League newcomers RSG Philippines hand Onic PH their first loss of the season after a thrilling 2-1 victory Saturday.

RSG took the first set, before Onic equalized.

RSG dominated the decider, behind John Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto's Paquito and Nathanael “Nathzz” Estrologo's Benedetta, ending Game 3 with a huge gold and kill lead.

It was Onic's first loss in 5 games, after winning their first 4 matches entering the season.

Echo PH will take on Nexplay EVOS in the next game, while defending Blacklist International will go up against Bren Esports later.

More details to follow

