MANILA—Mobile Legends Professional League newcomers RSG Philippines hand Onic PH their first loss of the season after a thrilling 2-1 victory Saturday.
RSG took the first set, before Onic equalized.
RSG dominated the decider, behind John Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto's Paquito and Nathanael “Nathzz” Estrologo's Benedetta, ending Game 3 with a huge gold and kill lead.
It was Onic's first loss in 5 games, after winning their first 4 matches entering the season.
Echo PH will take on Nexplay EVOS in the next game, while defending Blacklist International will go up against Bren Esports later.
