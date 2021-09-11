Courtesy of the PBA

Phoenix Super LPG used a strong second half to bring down Blackwater 114-92 in Saturday's PBA Philippine Cup at the DHVSU Gym in Bacolor town, Pampanga.

Jason Perkins fired 4 treys to pace the Fuel Masters with 17 points, 5 rebounds and one block.

Matthew Wright added 16 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists as Phoenix improved to 4-5.

Phoenix's win bolstered its chances of making the next round with its placing in the top 8.

Prior to their win over the Bossing, the Fuel Masters stopped a red-hot Terrafirma squad that beat San Miguel Beer, Barangay Ginebra and Blackwater.

TNT Tropang Giga currently pace the race at 6-1, followed by the Magnolia Hotshots at 6-2 then the Meralco Bolts at 5-2.

Mike Tolomia led the Bossing with 23 points and 5 rebounds, but it did not stop from Blackwater from falling to 0-9.

The Bossing have been 0-17 since the 2020 Philippine Cup bubble.

