Jamie Malonzo grabbed the spotlight for NorthPort on Saturday, leading the Batang Pier to a 104-84 demolition of Terrafirma in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor town, Pampanga.

Malonzo exploded for 33 points, including 3 highlight-reel dunks that helped propel NorthPort to its third victory in six games.

Chico Lanete added 18 points for NorthPort, which also got 15 from Robert Bolick.

The Batang Pier managed to pick the win despite Greg Slaughter fouling out in the second quarter.

Team manager Bonnie Tan called the shots for NorthPort, whose coach, Pido Jarencio, is still recovering from COVID.

The Dyip fell to its second straight loss after scoring upset victories over powerhouse teams San Miguel Beer and Barangay Ginebra.

Aldrech Ramos and Roosevelt Adam each scored 14 points for Terrafirma which fell to 3-6.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: