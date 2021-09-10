MANILA - Filipino-American NBA star Jordan Clarkson showed love for the Philippines and his stint with the country's basketball team anew with a new pair of shoes he bared on social media Friday (Manila Time).

His new kicks, a pair of custom Nike Zoom Freak 2, shows him in his Gilas Pilipinas uniform, and sporting his Utah Jazz jersey.

"#PUSO!" the NBA's reigning Sixth Man of the Year wrote in a Facebook post.

Filipino-Canadian sneaker artist Maui Lucero, who personalized Clarkson's now-viral shoes, expressed his gratitude towards the NBA player.

"Proud PINOY!"My 1st NBA Sneaker Custom for Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz" Thank you Bro! @jordanclarksons," Lucero wrote in an Instagram post with a heart and Philippine flag emoji.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas earlier said it would continue to pursue the NBA star's eligibility to join the Philippine national basketball team as the country prepares for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Clarkson, who traces his roots to Pampanga through his grandmother, played for the Philippines in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

He helped Gilas Pilipinas finish in fifth place, averaging 26.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.0 steals per game.

