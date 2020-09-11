UAAP: Fil-Am guard Chris Koon commits to Ateneo

Christpher Koon (center) has committed to transfer to Ateneo from Cal Poly Pomona. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Defending UAAP champion Ateneo de Manila University on Friday announced it has secured the commitment of Filipino-American guard Christopher Koon.

Koon, 19, played high school ball for Rolling Hills Prep before committing to Cal Poly Pomana and red-shirting his freshman year.

Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin revealed that they had recruited Koon a couple of years ago, but the player decided at the time to play for Cal Poly Pomona.

"We're very happy to announce that Chris has decided to transfer from Pomona to Ateneo," Baldwin said. "He will have lost no eligibility during his year at Pomona. He will have a year to get his residency, as a transfer, but age allowing, we should have five years with Chris in the Blue Eagle program."

Koon averaged 16.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game in his senior year with Rolling Hills Prep, where he became a two-time John R. Wooden High School Player of the Year awardee.

A 6-foot-4 guard, Koon can play multiple positions but Baldwin is most excited about his basketball IQ.

"He's a very smart player, very tough player," said the coach. "I think his transition to our program, because of the kind of player he is, would be fairly seamless."

Koon saud his decision to transfer to Ateneo was "pretty easy," after having visited the school last year and seeing the basketball program and culture.

"It felt like a family when I came there," he said.

"My ultimate goal is to play overseas somewhere, maybe in the PBA, maybe somewhere else depending on how I develop. It just felt like the right place and just felt like the right time."

Koon's mother was born in the Philippines and they trace their roots to Novaliches. He said expected to come over to the Philippines in a few weeks' time, having already enrolled at Ateneo where he will be taking up Management Economics.

Koon joins an Ateneo team that is coming off three consecutive UAAP championships. He is the second recruit announced by the team this week, after Fil-Italian guard Gabriel Gomez.