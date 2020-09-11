PBA: Phoenix, Louie Alas part ways; Topex Robinson tapped interim coach

[ANNOUNCEMENT 1/3] With the possibility of a PBA restart, the Phoenix Super LPG Fuelmasters have began discussions on its future plans. After much deliberation, management has decided to discontinue Mr. Louie Alas' services as Head Coach. pic.twitter.com/qsbYKD8OlM — Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters (@fuelmasters) September 11, 2020

The Phoenix Fuel Masters on Friday announced it has parted ways with head coach Louie Alas.

In a statement, team management said it has decided to "discontinue" Alas' services.

Phoenix has appointed Topex Robinson its interim coach.

"We believe in Coach Topex’s capacity to lead this team and we look forward to the Fuelmasters’ resurgence as one of the league’s exciting contenders," the club added.

Prior to the announcement, Phoenix suspended Alas for violating health protocols crafted by the PBA during one of the team's training sessions.

