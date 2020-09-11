Not appropriate? Ex-UST coach Aldin Ayo to appeal indefinite ban in UAAP

Ayo says this episode 'humbled' him

Former University of Santo Tomas men's basketball head coach Aldin Ayo on Friday said he planned to appeal the UAAP decision banning him indefinitely from working in the league.

In a statement, Ayo said he felt the decision was "not appropriate," but did not explain why.

"I deeply feel that the indefinite ban imposed by the UAAP Board against me is not appropriate under the circumstances. I will seek a reconsideration of such sanction," said Ayo, who came under fire

for his role in the controversial "Sorsogon bubble" that had his team undergo a training camp in his home province despite quarantine protocols.

The ban will prevent Ayo "indefinitely from participating, in any capacity, in all UAAP events and UAAP-sanctioned activities."

The UAAP Board of Trustees made the decision based on the UST report that showed Ayo "endangering the health and well-being of the student-athletes under his charge when he conducted the training during a government-declared state of public emergency intended to arrest the COVID-19 outbreak."

Ayo, who resigned from his post as Growling Tigers coach, said he was "humbled" by his current situation.

This, however, will not stop him from going back to coaching.

"I have realized that no matter how driven and well-meaning you want to be, things just mess up," the dual UAAP-NCAA champion coach said.

"It gets you humbled, humiliated even, and we learn to painfully accept to just let things be. However, to quote a Scottish proverb: 'I am wounded, but not slain. So, lay me low to bleed awhile, then I shall rise...' to coach again!"