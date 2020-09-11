NBA: Durant excited to work with new Nets coach Nash

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is looking forward to work with their new coach, two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash.

"His insight for the game, his communication, how he communicates the game of basketball is definitely going to help me as a player develop and it's going to help the rest of the team," Durant told ESPN.

The Nets hired Nash, who has enjoyed a Hall of Fame career with the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers.

Nash also worked with Durant at Golden State when the retired NBA player became a consultant for the Warriors.

There Nash learned from Steve Kerr, who made a similar splash to coaching without going the assistant route.

"Every time I'm in the gym with him, I was always like a sponge," Durant said.

"I'm looking forward to this man. I always feel like I'm a student of the game. Somebody who has experienced so much and played in different eras, I'm looking forward to him teaching me some more things about it as well."

Nash returned the complement to Durant.

"It's a privilege to work with one of the greatest players to ever play the game," Nash said. "Someone who is incredibly coachable, inquisitive, and that lends itself to the question of searching. I think what I meant was that Kevin's always searching, he's always curious, inquisitive, developing as a human being. So he's a deep person who has a lot of goals and a lot about him, not just in basketball terms."