NBA: Lakers down Rockets in Game 4, as West finals berth looms

LeBron James and Alex Caruso react during the first half of the Lakers-Rockets game Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Mark J. Terrill, AP

Anthony Davis scored 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, as the Los Angeles Lakers weathered a late run by the Houston Rockets to win 110-100 on Thursday (US time) and go up 3-1 in their Western Conference semifinals.

LeBron James added 16 points, 15 rebounds and 9 assists for Los Angeles, which can advance to the next round on Saturday.



City rivals the Clippers are also up 3-1 in their semifinals duel with the Denver Nuggets, with Game 5 on Friday.

The Lakers pulled away gradually in the second quarter, where they outscored Houston 31-19.

They were ahead 99-76 with 8 minutes left in the game when the Rockets, whose shooting had been off the previous 3 quarters, went on a 24-6 run to cut the deficit to 105-100 with less than a minute remaining.

James Harden's 2 free throws capped off that run, but Los Angeles responded with an Alex Caruso 3-pointer and Caruso blocked Eric Gordon on the layup in the next possession to preserve the win.

Rajon Rondo, a key figure in the Lakers' Game 3 win, finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists.

Los Angeles imposed its will in the paint, outrebounding Houston 52-26 and owning a 62-24 advantage in points in the paint in the wire-to-wire win.

Russell Westbrook scored 25 points for Houston, which saw James Harden struggle offensively.

The former league MVP was just 2 of 11 from the floor en route to 21 points, while committing 5 turnovers.