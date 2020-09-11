Home  >  Sports

Football: Etheridge formalizes transfer to Birmingham

ABS-CBN News

Firstly I’d just like to take the time to say a massive thank you to Cardiff City FC for everything they’ve done for me. The past 3 years we’ve had such an amazing time together, being promoted in my first season to the Premier League, and even though we were relegated we gave it a right go in the best league in the world! I would like to thank all you guys, the supporters for everything, all the people behind the scenes that make that club run so that we as players can get out there end entertain and of course all the players and friends that I played with during my time with the club. We made some fantastic memories together and I’ll never forget the part the Club and supporters played. I wish the club every success in the future #CityAsOne #Bluebirds #Cardiff #Wales

A post shared by Neil Etheridge (@neil38etheridge) on

Filipino-English keeper Neil Etheridge has completed his move to Birmingham City after three years with Cardiff City FC.

Etheridge, a regular fixture in the Philippine national football team, has signed a four-year deal with Birmingham, according to the BBC.

Etheridge thanked Cardiff City in his farewell message posted on Instagram.

Etheridge made 99 league appearances for the Bluebirds and was instrumental in Cardiff's promotion to Premier League.

Etheridge, however, lost his place after Alex Smithies' return last season.

This alerted Birmingham and other clubs to recruit him.

