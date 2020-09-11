Football: Etheridge formalizes transfer to Birmingham

Filipino-English keeper Neil Etheridge has completed his move to Birmingham City after three years with Cardiff City FC.

Etheridge, a regular fixture in the Philippine national football team, has signed a four-year deal with Birmingham, according to the BBC.

Etheridge thanked Cardiff City in his farewell message posted on Instagram.

"I’d just like to take the time to say a massive thank you to Cardiff City FC for everything they’ve done for me. The past 3 years we’ve had such an amazing time together, being promoted in my first season to the Premier League, and even though we were relegated we gave it a right go in the best league in the world! I would like to thank all you guys," he said.

Etheridge made 99 league appearances for the Bluebirds and was instrumental in Cardiff's promotion to Premier League.

Etheridge, however, lost his place after Alex Smithies' return last season.

This alerted Birmingham and other clubs to recruit him.