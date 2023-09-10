V-League: Benilde hands UE its first loss, clinches semis spot

The CSB Lady Blazers. PVL Media.

MANILA -- College of St. Benilde showed its poise in a four-set win over the erstwhile unbeaten University of the East in V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge, Sunday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The reigning NCAA champions recovered from a set down and pulled through in a tight third set en route to a 23-25, 25-22, 29-27, 25-18 triumph that secured their place in the semifinals of the preseason tournament.

Gayle Pascual scored 23 points, including clutch hits in the third frame, while Jade Gentapa contributed 20 points. It was a bounce-back win for the Lady Blazers after they suffered a four-set defeat to Far Eastern University in their match last Friday.

Now at 4-1, St. Benilde dealt the Lady Warriors their first loss after a run of five straight wins. FEU is now the lone unbeaten squad in the eight-team field.

"We prepared more on the mental side. Kundisyon naman 'yung katawan nila eh, so 'yung mindset talaga," said CSB assistant coach Jay Chua.

The Blazers had to overcome a 32-point outing from Caseiy Dongallo, who also had eight digs. Khy Cepeda, meanwhile, added 15 markers for the Recto-based squad.

In another game, University of Perpetual Help hacked out a 16-25, 25-18, 25-18, 39-37 victory over Mapua University to also clinch a place in the semifinals.

It took the Lady Altas two hours and 10 minutes to finally defeat the Lady Cardinals, as Mapua saved a series of match points before Shaila Omipon stepped up in the clutch to wrap up the match, with skipper Razel Aldea providing support from the service line.

"Masaya na maganda 'yung performance nila sa last three sets. Nung first set, hindi ko alam ang nangyari. Maganda 'yung adjustment in-game sinunod naman nila, pati adjustments mismo sa sarili nila," said Perpetual coach Sandy Rieta.

Omipon had 25 points built on 21 kills -- three of which came in the crucial stretch of the 44-minute fourth set. She also had two blocks and two aces.

Roxie Dela Cruz paced the Lady Cardinals with 16 markers, but it was not enough to save the team from elimination with a 1-4 slate with one playdate left.

Perpetual thus joined FEU, UE and Saint Benilde in the next phase.