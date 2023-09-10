The UP Fighting Maroons celebrate after ruling the 2nd SMART Philippine Intercollegiate Badminton Championships. Handout

MANILA -- University of the Philippines continued its build up for the upcoming UAAP season by ruling the 2nd SMART Philippine Intercollegiate Badminton Championships on Saturday at the Centro Atletico Badminton Center in Quezon City.

The Fighting Maroons won all of its assignments in the preseason tournament, duplicating their performance from last year's inaugural edition of the event.

They completed their run with a 3-0 shutout of San Sebastian College-Recoletos in the final, with Michael Clemente and JM Bernardo delivering the finishing blow.

UP captured the champion's trophy, gold medals, and the P50,000 cash prize.

"When the second Intercollegiate took place, I really wanted to become champion again, so we are happy that we achieved it," head coach Melvin Llanes said. "It's difficult to become a champion, even more so to defend it. I believe this will be a morale booster for the UAAP."

The two seniors shook off the challenge of Golden Stags' Jefferson Oba-ob and Ray Angelo Pedron in the closely fought second game to end the men's doubles rubber and the tie, 21-13, 21-18.

The clinical victory began earlier with UP's sophomores and UAAP Season 85 Rookies of the Year, Jelo Albo and Anthea Gonzalez, showcasing their finesse.

National team standout Albo stormed right out of the gates, defeating John Paul Barandino with a 21-9, 21-5 finish, before Gonzalez made quick work of Khea Montañez, 21-14, 21-11.

The Golden Stags rounded up their Intercollegiate debut with the first runner-up prize, silver medals, and the P20,000 cash prize.

De La Salle University and College of Saint Benilde finished as second runners-up, winning bronze medals and P10,000.

Andrea Abalos, Sushmita Ramos, Jason Vanzuela, Raydric Abinales, Kimberly Lao, Tricia Opon, Kervin Llanes, and Patricia De Dios completed the squad for the Fighting Maroons.

"Nung nagkaroon nga nitong second Intercollegiate, gusto ko talagang mag-champion uli, kaya masaya kami na nakuha namin," Llanes said. "Yung mag-champion mahirap na, yung ma-defend pa kaya? Tingin ko, maging morale booster to para sa UAAP.'"