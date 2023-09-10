Fer Casares and Kim Mangrobang ruled the respective classes in the first 5150 Dapitan Philippines. Handout photos

MANILA -- Fer Casares outdueled John Chicano in a thrilling clash between Southeast Asian Games gold medalists to rule the inaugural 5150 Dapitan Philippines champions in Zamboanga del Norte on Sunday.

Kim Mangrobang, meanwhile, dominated Samantha Corpuz and the rest of the field in the women's side to claim the crown.

Casares, the reigning back-to-back gold medal winner in the SEA Games, clocked 01:57:19 to beat Chicano, who timed 01:59:33 over the 1.5-kilometer swim, 40km bike and 10km run race that passed by heritage houses and historical landmarks in Dapitan City.

Satar Salem, a former Sun Life 5150 titlist, stalked the duo in swim and pulled ahead in bike but slowed down in the closing run and missed the silver medal by the slimmest of margins with a 01:59:35 clocking.

Mangrobang, on the other hand, flashed top form from start to finish and secured the women’s tiara in 02:11:40 in a victory that somewhat made up for her failed four-peat drive in the last SEAG in Cambodia.

Corpuz timed 02:18:30 for second while Erika Burgos fell short of her bid for a second 5150 diadem after topping the Bohol race last July, finishing with a 02:21:45 clocking in the event that marked the historic city’s hosting of the ever-popular tri-racing.

Other winners in the event, which also featured a new category in Bagong Bayani, were Matthew Hermosa (1:01:43) and Raven Alcoseba (1:08:38), who shared top honors in the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint (750m-open water swim, 20km bike and 5km run).

Casares, a Spanish-Filipino, also went on to top his age-group (25-29) while Chicano ruled the 30-34 division of the event.

Casares, who carries the TRI SND Barracuda/The Next Step Tri colors, came out on top of the opening swim leg in 00:22:23 with Chicano, who also bagged the SEAG gold in 2019, and Satar right behind in 00:22:32 and 00:22:51, respectively.

Satar actually took charge in the bike stage with a fast 00:56:37 clocking with Casares and Chicano virtually matching times of 00:58:43 and 00:58:47, respectively.

But the Lanao del Norte ace failed to match Casares and Chicano’s big strides and staying power in the heat and struggled with a 00:38:14 clocking in the run.

In contrast, Casares saved the best for last, churning out a 00:34:36 time to beat Chicano by over two minutes after the latter closed out in 00:36:10.

Mangrobang, meanwhile, took command in swim (00:21:54) and never looked back, posting a 01:06:56 clocking in bike and a blistering 00:41:04 in run to match Casares’ winnings of P175,000.

Corpuz (00:22:34) and Burgos (00:22:59) kept Mangrobang, also a TRI SND Barracuda mainstay, within striking distance after the swim but fell farther back in bike with 01:10:03 and 01:12:39 clockings, respectively.

Corpuz eventually bagged the silver with a 00:43:57 time in run with Burgos submitting a 00:44:21 clocking for third.