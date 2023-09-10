MPL Season 12: Late-game blitz propels RSG past AP Bren

MANILA - RSG Philippines will end their MPL Season 12 opening week on a high note after a gutsy 2-1 win over AP Bren, Sunday afternoon at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati City.

RSG made the most out of the crowd control capabilities of John "Irrad" Abarquez, and Dylan "Light" Catipon, who combined for 25 assists as they dismantled AP Bren within 15 minutes of Game 1. Arvie "Aqua" Calderon and Eman "EMANN" Sangco combined for 11 kills.

AP Bren capitalized on a misstep by RSG Philippines, as they forced a decider in Game 2.

Despite trailing bigtime, RSG Philippines held on for 24 minutes in Game 3. But a crucial pickoff on David Charles "FlapTzy" Canon, leading to a lord steal turned the momentum towards RSG, even erasing an 11,000 gold lead in the process.

RSG Philippines completely turned the tides after a pick off on Angelo "Phewww" Arcangel 10 minutes later, following by kills on Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo, and FlapTzy.

After that, RSG Philippines went for the final march to secure the series.

AP Bren will face Onic Philippines on September 15 while RSG Philippines will face Minana EVOS on September 16.